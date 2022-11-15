Experts Urge Co-creation, Upskilling and Shared values for Clean Energy Access at COP27

New Delhi : UNFCCC official side event – “Renewable Energy Growth in Commonwealth Countries and beyond – a glimpse of the global low-carbon transition”, yesterday concluded with panellists emphasising co-creation, upskilling, and sharing values with communities for accessing clean energy.

Addressing the side event, which FICCI co-hosted along with the Association for Renewable Energy & Clean Technology (REA), and International Hydropower Association (IHA), Dr Nina Skorupska CBE, CEO, REA, underscored the need to bring together coalitions to realise the transition around energy and cleantech.

On occasion, Mr Tony Imaduwa, Principal Secretary, Energy and Climate Change for Seychelles, averred that decarbonisation of industries is a key priority, and there was an excellent opportunity to reduce imports using renewable energy. “Seychelles has a target of Net-Zero by 2050,” he said. Mr Alex Campbell, Head of Research & Policy, International Hydropower Association (IHA), added that by 2050, the enhancement of electricity generation will be three times the current levels and will be achieved majorly from renewable energy.

Mr Kolluru Krishan, Chair, FICCI Climate Change Committee, emphasised the creation of new infrastructure in developing countries. “This is a great opportunity for the commonwealth countries to combine mitigation and adaptation solutions for Climate Change,” he said. In addition, Mr Rambabu Paravastu, Chief Sustainability Officer, Greenko Group, and member of the FICCI delegation to the COP27, underlined the cost-effectiveness of pumped hydro as an energy storage solution. Moreover, he added that storage purchase obligations could enable increased penetration of renewable energy.

Mr Pranav Mehta, Chairman, National Solar Energy Federation of India, stressed creating decentralised renewable energy applications. On the other hand, Ms Alache Fisho, Legal Adviser & Lead, Commonwealth Secretariat, emphasised upscaling simple technology solutions for developing countries in the Commonwealth.