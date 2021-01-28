Expanding tribal development programmes in Karnataka: TRIFED team’s 2-day visit to the state

New Delhi: Pravir Krishna, Managing Director, TRIFED, along with a team of TRIFED officials visited the state of Karnataka on 21st and 22rd January, 2021 to discuss the state of progress of tribal development programmes in place and to chalk up the path for expansion. During the short two-day productive visit, Shri Krishna had several fruitful meetings and discussions on tribal development.

In this regard, a meeting was taken by Mr. B.S. Yediyurappa, the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka which was attended by Shri Pravir Krishna, Managing Director, TRIFED, Shri Laxmi Naryanan IAS (Retd), Advisor to Chief Minister of Karnataka, Dr. N. Nagambika Devi, Additional Chief Secretary, Social Welfare Department, Shri. Sangappa, Director, Department of Tribal Welfare, Govt of Karnataka and Shri. V. Ramanathan, Regional Manager, TRIFED, Bangalore. A detailed plan for expansion of Tribal Enterprise Development program including 100 VDVKs, infrastructure under MSP for MFP (100 Haat Bazaars and 20 Godowns), 5 TRIFOOD Parks, 10 mini TRIFOOD units, 5 SFURTI clusters and 10 retail stores across the state was discussed during this meeting. The Hon’ble Chief Minister also assured his support in implementing all of TRIFED’s tribal development schemes in the state.

Shri Pravir Krishna and the TRIFED team also met with Mr. B. Sriramulu, Hon’ble Minister of Social Welfare Department, Government of Karnataka to detail out the plan for expansion of the tribal development schemes and sought his cooperation.

Post these meetings, a discussion took place between Shri Krishna and Shri Ravi Kumar, Chief Secretary, Government of Karnataka. The Chief Secretary expressed his keenness in implementing the MSP for MFP programme in the state in a big way. It has been suggested that 200 haat bazaars and 40 godowns would be set up in the state; It has also been decided that a TRIFED office will be setup in Mysore to coordinate and supervise the Van Dhan programme. It was also decided that TRIFED would collaborate with Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement in Mysore for these proposed Van Dhan initiatives.

The plan for expansion was then discussed in detail in the State Steering Committee meeting on the same day, which was chaired by Sh. Pravir Krishna, I.A.S., Managing Director, TRIFED and attended by senior state officials such as Dr. N Nagambika Devi, I.A.S., Additional Chief Secretary, Social Welfare Department, Sh. Sangappa IAS, Director, Department of Tribal Welfare, Govt of Karnataka and others. During this meeting, the proposal for expanding the tribal enterprise ecosystem was put forward and was decided that a State Project Management Unit (SPMU) to support and coordinate with the National Project Management Unit (NPMU) should be set up. A convergence model will also be explored at state level to explore opportunities for getting funds to setup TRIFOOD parks from DMF and Article 275.1, Mini TRIFOOD unit from Ministry of Food Processing Industry, SFURTI clusters from Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises etc. It was confirmed that Sanjeevani Society would act as the overall implementing agency for the entire state project and other details were finalised.

On 22nd January 2021, Shri Krishna accompanied by the TRIFED team met with Ms. Rohini Sindhuri, District Collector, Mysuru. In the meeting, a brief about the entire Tribal Enterprise Development program model was explained by MD TRIFED. The allocation of an available space in Chama raja Technical Institute, Sayyagi Road, Mysuru for setting up of Tribes India showroom was also discussed, where traditional items reflecting the heritage of Mysore will be displayed. Based on the overall state plan, it has been decided to set up 5 VDVKs, 2 SFURTI clusters, 2 Mini TRIFOOD units etc. in the district of Mysore. Swami Vivekanand Youth Movement (SVYM) the NGO working extensively for the development of tribal community in Mysore would act as the mentoring agency. It was also agreed that an Aadi Mahotsav, a celebration of the spirit of tribal culture, art and craft and cuisine would be held annually to coincide with the world-famous Mysore Dasara festival.

The two-day visit to Karnataka proved to be very productive in conceptualising programmes that will impact in generating income for the tribal people and empower them.

TRIFED continues its mission to effect a complete transformation of tribal lives and livelihoods across the country.