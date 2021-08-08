Exhibition to mark the 79th anniversary of ‘Quit India Movement’ inaugurated as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration

New Delhi : Union Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) G. Kishan Reddy inaugurated an exhibition to mark the 79th anniversary of the ‘Quit India Movement’ at National Archives of India in New Delhi today in presence of Ministers of State for Culture Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal and Smt Meenakshi Lekhi .

The exhibition on ‘Quit India Movement’ has been put up at the National Archives of India as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ being celebrated to commemorate 75 years of Independence. Secretary Culture, Shri Raghvendra Singh; Director General, NAI Shri Chandan Sinha; Additional Secretaries in Culture Ministry Shri Rohit Kumar Singh and Shri Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma; Joint Secretaries, Ms. Amita Prasad Sarbhai, Ms. Lily Pandeya and other officials of Ministry of Culture and National Archives were also present during the inauguration event.

An attempt has been made in this exhibition to depict the importance of the Quit India Movement in India’s freedom struggle through public records, private letters, maps, photographs and other relevant material. The exhibition will be open to the public from August 9 from 10 am to 5:30 pm till November 8, 2021.

Addressing the media after a detailed tour of the exhibition, Shri G. Kishan Reddy said that the independence struggle is gilded with golden chapters of unity, strength and determination and one such proud event was the Quit India Movement and how even almost eight decades later, the movement stands as a shining example of power of the masses. It will remain so for many more decades to come, he added.

The Minister spoke about India celebrating the 75th year of Independence through events organized under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav theme. The events commenced in March this year which started a 75 week countdown to our 75th anniversary of Independence and will end post a year on 15th August, 2023. “This is a moment to not only recognize the contribution of a generation in freeing our nation from colonial powers but also to recognize those who played a pivotal role in preserving our civilization heritage for more than 750 years. There are many unsung heroes who need to be recognized for the selfless services they rendered to Bharat Mata” he added.

Shri Kishan Reddy also said that AzadiKaAmritMahotsav celebrates the sentiment of oneness and freedom, as we all together celebrate 75 years of independence. Shri Kishan Reddy requested the media to also support the government’s initiative of propagating the message of oneness and the Prime Minister’s vision of seeing an India 25 years from now driven forward by today’s youth “The Prime Minister has often spoken about how this event will also spur the youth to envision an India in 2047”, he added.

Reddy also encouraged all people to participate in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav and make it a people’s festival. “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav is not a government event but is envisioned as a celebration by the masses that will see participation from every Indian. People from all regions, all languages and across the political spectrum will participate to make this event a grand success”, he explained.

Earlier, signing the visitor register after inaugurating the exhibition on Quit India Movement, Shri Kishan Reddy wrote, “The template for the Quit India Movement is relevant even today as we commemorate the 79th year of the struggle. In 1942 Mahatma Gandhi’s Quit India drove out the colonial forces. In today’s New India, as shared by the Prime Minister last year, we can pledge to wipe out poverty, inequality, illiteracy, open defecation, terrorism, and discrimination and say Quit India to these evils”.

The Union Minister and his counterparts also encouraged everybody to sing the National Anthem and upload their videos at www.rashtragaan.in . “I am pleased to share that as a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, the Ministry of Culture is running a first of its kind crowd sourced ‘Rashtra Gaan’ campaign, where-in one can sing our national anthem and upload its video recording on rashtragaan.in. All such videos will be compiled and telecast live this Independence Day. I request you to be a part of this unique unifying event by uploading your video while singing our national anthem on www.rashtragaan.in “, he said. The ministers also used the occasion to sing the national anthem and upload their videos.