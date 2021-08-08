FICCI welcomes the path highlighted by Prime Minister to achieve higher export target by end of this year

New Delhi : FICCI welcomes the path highlighted by the Prime Minister to achieve a higher growth target of exports by the end of this year. Interacting with Heads of Indian Missions abroad and leaders from the world of trade and commence on the theme ‘Local Goes Global – Make in India for the World’, Prime Minister Modi said that today the world is getting smaller and smaller every day due to physical, technological and financial connectivity. In such a situation, new possibilities are being created around the world for the expansion of our exports, he added.

The Prime Minister further stated that four factors are very important for increasing exports. First, manufacturing in the country has increased manifold and that has to be qualitatively competitive. Second, the problems of transport, logistics should be removed. Third, the Government should walk shoulder-to-shoulder with the exporters. And the fourth factor is the international market for Indian products.

At present our exports are about 20 per cent of GDP. Considering the size of our economy and potential, our manufacturing and service industry base, there is tremendous potential for export growth, he added.

The Prime Minister also stated that the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme will not only help in increasing the scale of our manufacturing but also increase the level of global quality and efficiency. This will develop a new ecosystem of self-reliant India, Made in India. The country will get new Global Champions of manufacturing and export, he added.

The PM further added that this is the time for us to establish a new identity of Quality and Reliability. It is our endeavor to create a natural demand for high value-added products of India in every nook and corner of the world. It is time for a new journey with new goals for Brand India.

Commenting on the Prime Minister’s address, Mr Dilip Chenoy, Secretary General, FICCI said, “The Hon’ble Prime Minister’s direction of ‘Local goes Global – Make in India for the World’ is visionary and will energize all stakeholders to contribute to the goal of $400 billion merchandise exports this year.”