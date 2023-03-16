Exchange Rate Notification No. 15/2023 – Customs (N.T.)

In exercise of the powers conferred by section 14 of the Customs Act, 1962 (52 of 1962), and in supersession of the Notification No. 12/2023-Customs(N.T.), dated 2nd March, 2023 except as respects things done or omitted to be done before such supersession, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs hereby determines that the rate of exchange of conversion of each of the foreign currencies specified in column (2) of each of Schedule I and Schedule II annexed hereto, into Indian currency or vice versa, shall, with effect from 17th March, 2023, be the rate mentioned against it in the corresponding entry in column (3) thereof, for the purpose of the said section, relating to imported and export goods.

SCHEDULE-I

Sl.

No.

Foreign Currency

Rate of exchange of one unit of foreign currency equivalent to Indian rupees

(2)

(3)

(a)

(b)

(For Imported Goods)

(For Export Goods)

1.

Australian Dollar

56.15

53.70

2.

Bahraini Dinar

226.55

213.10

3.

Canadian Dollar

61.20

59.25

4.

Chinese Yuan

12.15

11.80

5.

Danish Kroner

12.00

11.60

6.

EURO

89.35

86.20

7.

Hong Kong Dollar

10.75

10.35

8.

Kuwaiti Dinar

278.35

261.75

9.

New Zealand Dollar

52.35

50.05

10.

Norwegian Kroner

7.85

7.60

11.

Pound Sterling

101.70

98.30

12.

Qatari Riyal

23.45

21.95

13.

Saudi Arabian Riyal

22.75

21.40

14.

Singapore Dollar

62.30

60.30

15.

South African Rand

4.65

4.35

16.

Swedish Kroner

7.95

7.70

17.

Swiss Franc

90.70

87.30

18.

Turkish Lira

4.50

4.25

19.

UAE Dirham

23.25

21.85

20.

US Dollar

83.70

81.95

SCHEDULE-II

Sl.

No.

Foreign Currency

Rate of exchange of 100 units of foreign currency equivalent to Indian rupees

(2)

(3)

(a)

(b)

(For Imported Goods)

(For Export Goods)

1.

Japanese Yen

63.40

61.40

2.

Korean Won

6.50

6.10