Exchange Rate Notification No. 15/2023 – Customs (N.T.)

In exercise of the powers conferred by section 14 of the Customs Act, 1962 (52 of 1962), and in supersession of the Notification No. 12/2023-Customs(N.T.), dated 2nd March, 2023 except as respects things done or omitted to be done before such supersession, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs hereby determines that the rate of exchange of conversion of each of the foreign currencies specified in column (2) of each of Schedule I and Schedule II annexed hereto, into Indian currency or vice versa, shall, with effect from 17th March, 2023, be the rate mentioned against it in the corresponding entry in column (3) thereof, for the purpose of the said section, relating to imported and export goods.
SCHEDULE-I
Sl.
No.
Foreign Currency
Rate of exchange of one unit of foreign currency equivalent to Indian rupees
(2)
(3)
(a)
(b)
(For Imported Goods)
(For Export Goods)
1.
Australian Dollar
56.15
53.70
2.
Bahraini Dinar
226.55
213.10
3.
Canadian Dollar
61.20
59.25
4.
Chinese Yuan
12.15
11.80
5.
Danish Kroner
12.00
11.60
6.
EURO
89.35
86.20
7.
Hong Kong Dollar
10.75
10.35
8.
Kuwaiti Dinar
278.35
261.75
9.
New Zealand Dollar
52.35
50.05
10.
Norwegian Kroner
7.85
7.60
11.
Pound Sterling
101.70
98.30
12.
Qatari Riyal
23.45
21.95
13.
Saudi Arabian Riyal
22.75
21.40
14.
Singapore Dollar
62.30
60.30
15.
South African Rand
4.65
4.35
16.
Swedish Kroner
7.95
7.70
17.
Swiss Franc
90.70
87.30
18.
Turkish Lira
4.50
4.25
19.
UAE Dirham
23.25
21.85
20.
US Dollar
83.70
81.95
SCHEDULE-II
Sl.
No.
Foreign Currency
Rate of exchange of 100 units of foreign currency equivalent to Indian rupees
(2)
(3)
(a)
(b)
(For Imported Goods)
(For Export Goods)
1.
Japanese Yen
63.40
61.40
2.
Korean Won
6.50
6.10