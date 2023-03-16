Australian High Commissioner Barry O’Farrel AO visits Jarracharra: Dry Season Wind Exhibition of Australian Textiles at National Crafts Museum

Barry O’Farrel AO, the Australian High Commissioner and Smt. Shubhra, Trade Advisor & Development Commissioner Handicrafts & Handloom, Ministry of Textiles visited National Crafts Museum to see the Jarracharra Exhibition of Australian Textiles.

The exhibition has arrived in India for the first time, and was on display inKolkata, Mumbai and currently at the National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy during 1 – 17 March. It is organised with support from the G20 Secretariat, Ministry of Textiles, New Delhi Municipal Council and curated by the National Institute of Fashion Design. The exhibition will then tour Chennai and Bengaluru.

Jarracharra: Dry Season Wind showcases a powerful collection of Aboriginal women’s textile art from the Bábbarra Women’s Centre, one of the most remote art centres in the world, in Arnhem Land (Northern Territories, Australia). This exhibition features women depicting ancient narratives using contemporary mediums, and walking through the exhibition, you feel like you are travelling across the ancient country of Northern Australia.

By featuring the works of 16 women artists from Maningrida, from nine language groups, the exhibition celebrates the cultural and linguistic diversity of the region. Most artists in this exhibition are Kuninjku; however, there are also artists from the Gurr-goni, Ndjébbana, Mawng, Burarra, Djambarrpuyngu, Djinang, Rembarrnga, Kriol and Kune languages. Around 120 Indigenous languages are still spoken today in Australia.

Today, Bábbarra supports more than 30 women artists, and has produced over 100 screen designs reflecting diverse Arnhem land country and cultures.

Thousand of visitors have not only seen this Exhibition but have shown keen interest also.