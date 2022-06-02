Every man is nothing but an untold story: Prasoon Joshi at #MIFF masterclass

‘Hajar Bar Yahan Se Jamana Gujra He, Nai Nai Si He Kuch Teri Reh Gujar Phir Bhi.’ The story could have been said a thousand times before, still it can be narrated thousand more times in a unique way, because every man is nothing but an untold story, unfulfilled dream, assortment of experience. One can always tell a beautiful story from his own perspective, said Prasoon Joshi.

He said, “It is very difficult to understand the ultimate truth, which is perceived differently by different people. Everybody has a unique and authentic vantage point. You can’t be everywhere, so you should approach the subject from your perspective in a genuine way. That will make the story interesting and engaging.”

Renowned poet, writer, lyricist, screenwriter and communication specialist Prasoon Joshi was addressing a masterclass on the theme, ‘The Art of Storytelling’ at 17th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) today.

While interacting with the cinephiles by citing the example of ‘Taare Zameen Par’, the noted lyricist said, words and metaphors always flow from our roots. “One should not disconnect himself from his roots and reality as they have immense impact on our writing styles and help us to bring in beautiful words and metaphors.”

He also discussed about the importance of first-hand truth for a writer, which sets the tone of a story. He cited his experience of approaching the subject of ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ in this context.

“Filmmaking should be easy, so that all the dreams and stories of youngsters come live. Filmmaking should not be driven by courage, but talent”, he said while responding to a query on filmmaking.

The session was moderated by senior journalist, columnist and author Anant Vijay.

Prasoon Joshi is a renowned poet, writer, lyricist, screenwriter and communication specialist whose work in Hindi cinema has won him both critical and popular acclaim. Through his long and prolific career at leading advertising agencies including Ogilvy and Mather and McCann Erickson, he has created successful brands for several national and international companies through powerful and wide-reaching advertising campaigns. As a lyricist, Joshi’s work in the films Taare Zameen Par (2007) and Chittagong

(2012) have won the National Film Award for Best Lyrics. He was also conferred with Padma Shri by the Government of India