ESIC is leveraging technology enabled solutions to help Insured Women claim maternity benefits and healthcare services online from their homes

In tune with this year’s theme for International Women’s Day, ‘DigitAll: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality’, Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) offices/hospitals organised a week-long series of activities which included – seminar on gender sensitization, settlements of pending bills related to insured women/maternity benefit claims, special health screening for women/health check-up camps. 3724 maternity benefit claims amounting to Rs. 9.3 Crore has been processed and settled during the weeklong series of activities dedicated to celebrate International Women’s Day.

ESIC has taken initiatives for Insured Women covered under ESI Scheme recently by introducing a facility of claiming maternity benefits online for Insured Women, easing the efforts for availing the benefits by the women beneficiaries by empowering them with the help of technology. The technology enabled facilities such as Telemedicine helped women beneficiaries to avail the healthcare services from their homes.

A weeklong series of activities, aimed at encouraging women participation in all walks of life to celebrate International Women’s Day culminated with holding a seminar today at Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Headquarters, New Delhi. The seminar was chaired by Director General, ESIC, Dr. Rajendra Kumar. The event was graced by Financial Commissioner, ESIC, Ms. T. L. Yaden; CVO, ESIC, Shri Manoj Kumar Singh; Deputy Director General, Ministry of Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Smt. Anuja Bapat; and Senior Specialist and Director at NITI Aayog, Dr. Sakshi Khurana.

Taking account of this year’s theme “DigitAll : Innovation & Technology for Gender Equality”, Dr. Rajendra Kumar emphasized on empowering women through leveraging IT enabled technologies which would enable them to grasp the opportunities in the competitive world. He said that access to healthcare services for women could be availed from their homes through Information Technology based solutions. He said that it is the right time to realize and provide pedestal of high importance to women of our society. He mentioned that despite ranking low in terms of women participation in the work sphere, through inclusivity and integrating technology, the vision of gender equality can be achieved quickly.

Financial Commissioner, ESIC, Ms. T. L. Yaden, lauded the efforts of ESIC for bringing the facility of claiming maternity benefits online for Insured Women, easing the efforts for availing the benefits by the women beneficiaries by empowering them with the help of technology. She reiterated the importance of technology which could enable develop an environment for empowering women in many ways by reducing the discrimination and providing a level playing field for all members of the society. CVO, ESIC, Shri Manoj Kumar Singh, acknowledged the participation and contribution of women in all spheres of life.

Deputy Director General, Ministry of Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Smt. Anuja Bapat, emphasized on giving equal opportunities to women in all the spheres of life. She also urged on bringing women in the mainstream of social welfare schemes.

Senior Specialist and Director at NITI Aayog, Dr. Sakshi Khurana shared her experience of working with the women who belong to the marginalised sections of our society and how social security schemes of ESIC and EPFO are helping in mitigating the hardship of their lives.

Medical Commissioner, ESIC, Dr. Deepika Govil, spoke about the participation of women in health education and stressed on promoting equity for achieving equality in the society. Insurance Commissioner (P&A), Shri Deepak Joshi spoke about the achievements of women across the world and ways on empowering them.

During the event, the participants of the essay competition which was held during the weeklong series of activities were felicitated in the form of cash prizes and certificates by the dignitaries. The function was attended by all the principal officers and staff of ESIC Headquarters.

