Inauguration of Bamboo Exhibition at the National Workshop of Bamboo Sector Development in New Delhi

Additional Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Dr.Abhilaksh Likhi, inagurated the Bamboo Exhibition at the National Workshop on Bamboo Sector Development in New Delhi today. The Additional Secretary, along with Joint Secretary (Horticulture), Shri Priya Ranjan and Horticulture Commissioner, Dr. Prabhat Kumar, visited all 58 stalls at the event, interacting with State Bamboo Mission officials, State Department officials, artisans, bamboo experts and entrepreneurs.

The exhibition saw participation from State Bamboo Missions including Tripura, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim. Institutes like Bamboo and Cane Development Institute, Phoenix Foundation, Northeast Cane and Bamboo Development Council, Foundation of MSME Clusters along with startups and new age companies like Epitome (Mutha Industries), BioCraftBiomize, Bamboo India, ESES Biowealth Pvt Limited, Corner Art Store and organizations like Maharashtra Bamboo Board, Handicraft Sectorial Council and Bamboo FPOs under NAFED also participated in the event.

The National Workshop of Bamboo Sector Development and Bamboo Exhibition aims to bring together key stakeholders from the bamboo industry, including policymakers, researchers, industry experts, institutes and organizations to discuss the current state of the bamboo sector in India and identify ways to promote its growth and development.

The National Workshop, which is to be held tomorrow, is structured to have 5 technical sessions, which includes presentations from experts in the bamboo industry as well as interactive directions. Participants will be given the opportunity to network with other professionals in the field and learn about the latest trends and technologies in bamboo cultivation, processing and utilization. A session on “Vision for Bamboo in India” is also being held at the national workshop, which will be attended by the Union Minister of Agriculture, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar. Ministers of State, Shri Kailash Choudhary and Sushri Shobha Karandlaje are also expected to attend the event.

The event is being organized by the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Invest India and the Kerala State Bamboo Mission in New Delhi on 9th and 10th March 2023.