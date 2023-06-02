ESAF Small Finance Bank opens a zonal office in New Delhi

New Delhi: ESAF Small Finance Bank (“ESAF Bank”), one of the leading small finance banks in India, has opened its new zonal office at West Patel Nagar, New Delhi. The new zonal office is expected to serve as a vital hub for ESAF Bank’s operations, enabling increased support and service delivery to customers in the region. The establishment of the new zonal office marks an important milestone in ESAF Bank’s expansion strategy and demonstrates its vision of providing accessible financial services across the country.

Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Minister of State for Finance, inaugurated the new zonal office. “ESAF Bank’s focus on helping women, youth, and small enterprises by providing them with loans, especially in the rural area is remarkable. This is notable since most of the beneficiaries do not have access to formal finance or remain unbanked. I would like to urge ESAF Bank to expand its outreach by banking on digital technology. I am sure ESAF Bank will continue to create an impact by extending banking services to the underserved and unserved population of India in the future,” said Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Minister of State for Finance.

Kadambelil Paul Thomas, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ESAF Bank, presided over the function. “This strategic move is in line with our vision of extending our reach and making a positive impact in the lives of individuals and communities in need. I believe the new zonal office will enhance our brand image and deepen our engagement with customers in the region, thereby helping us to understand their unique financial needs and enabling us to provide them with banking solutions,” he said.

Girija Subramanian, CMD, Agricultural Insurance Company of India, Scott Walters, CEO, Opportunity International Australia, S. N. Sharma, GM, RBI, Chitra Datar, GM, Bank of Maharashtra, Amit Meena IAS, Ministry of Finance, Ramesh Babu, Secretary, EFICOR, Mereena Paul, CMD, ESAF Financial Holdings, John Samuel, Director, George Thomas, Hemant Tamta, Executive Vice Presidents, ESAF Bank, C. B. Samuel, Former CEO, EFICOR and senior bank officials were also present during the ceremony. In addition, ESAF Bank has signed a memorandum of understanding with Agricultural Insurance Corporation.