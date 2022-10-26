Envoys of Five Nations Present Credentials to President of India Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi : The President of India, Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from High Commissioner of Uganda and Ambassadors of Vietnam, Iran, Sweden and Belgium at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (October 26, 2022). Those who presented their credentials were:

1. H.E. Ms Joyce Kakuramatsi Kikafunda, High Commissioner of the Republic of Uganda

2. H.E. Mr Nguyen Thanh Hai, Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam

3. H.E. Dr Iraj Elahi, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran

4. H.E. Mr Jan Thesleff, Ambassador of Sweden

5. H.E. Mr Didier Vanderhasselt, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium