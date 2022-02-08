Enrolment of Minority students in School education has increased from 4,11,19,333 in 2015-16 to 4,55,05,633 in 2020-21: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

New Delhi : As per Census 2011, the literacy rate in the country has increased to 74% in 2011 as compared to 64.8% in 2001, and the literacy rate amongst Muslim population has increased from 59.1% in 2001 to 68.5% in 2011. Further, the enrolment of Minorities, in Higher Education has increased from 22,96,671 in 2015-16 to 29,86,610 in 2019-20 and of Muslims the increase in Higher Education is from 16,13,710 in 2015-16 to 21,00,860 in 2019-20 as per AISHE Report. In addition, the enrolment of Minority students in School education has increased from 4,11,19,333 in 2015-16 to 4,55,05,633 in 2020-21 and the increase of Muslim students is from 3,31,46,085 in 2015-16 to 3,62,02,678 in 2020-21, as per UDISE+.

The Department of Personnel & Training has informed that no segregated community wise data on recruitment is maintained, in the Department.

As regard representation in Legislative process, it is informed that the elections for legislative bodies are conducted through a democratic process and as per the laws enacted under the supervision of the Election Commission.

The Government has implemented various schemes for the welfare and upliftment of every section of the society including minorities. The schemes being implemented include Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM KISAN), Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Yojana, etc.

Further, the Ministry of Minority Affairs has adopted a multi-pronged strategy by way of implementation of various schemes which aim at educational empowerment, employment-oriented skill development, infrastructure support, etc. for the upliftment of living standards of economically weaker & downtrodden sections of all notified minorities (Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Parsis and Jains) irrespective of their further classifications. The further details of these schemes are as under:-

Educational Empowerment Schemes:-

(1) Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme, Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme, Merit-cum-Means based Scholarship Scheme – For educational empowerment of students through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

(2) Maulana Azad National Fellowship Scheme – Provide fellowships in the form of financial assistance.

(3) Naya Savera – Free Coaching and Allied Scheme – The Scheme aims to provide free coaching to students/candidates belonging to minority communities for qualifying in entrance examinations of technical/ medical professional courses and various Competitive examinations.

(4) Padho Pardesh – Scheme of interest subsidy to students of minority communities on educational loans for overseas higher studies.

(5) Nai Udaan – Support for students clearing Prelims conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), State Public Service Commission (PSC) Staff Selection Commission (SSC) etc.

B. Employment oriented schemes:-

(6) Seekho Aur Kamao – Skill development scheme for youth of 14 – 35 years age group and aiming at providing employment and employment opportunities, improving the employability of existing workers, school dropouts etc.

(7) USTTAD (Upgrading the Skills and Training in Traditional Arts/Crafts for Development). Hunar Haat are being organised across the Country to provide employment opportunities and markets to artisans/craftsmen

(8) Nai Manzil – A scheme for formal school education & skilling of school dropouts.

(9) Nai Roshni – Leadership development of women belonging to minority communities.

C. Infrastructure Development Programme:-

(10) Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) – Being implemented to provide basic infrastructure in deprived areas of the Country. Since inception, under PMJVK, 42 Degree Colleges, 180 Residential Schools, 3,062 School Buildings, 43,838 Additional Class Rooms/ACR Blocks, 15,545 Teaching Aid & Smart Classrooms, 1,376 Hostels, 24 Working Women Hostels, 232 ITI Buildings, 55 Polytechnics, 21 Skill Centres, 5,382 Health Projects, 01 Unani Medical College, 81,503 Drinking Water Supply Projects, 40,795 Anganwadi Centres, 408 Sadhbhav Mandaps, 01 Sadbhav Kendra, 168 Common Service Centres, 609 Market Sheds, 09 Hunar Hubs, 9,330 Sanitation/Toilet projects, 76 Sports Facilities, etc. have been sanctioned.

The details of the schemes (S. No.1 to 10) mentioned above and status of their implementation are available on the website of this Ministry (www.minorityaffairs.gov.in).

This information was given by the Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.