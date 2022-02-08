ASEAN-India High Level Conference on Renewable Energy commences Conference focusses on theme: “Experience and Innovations for Integrated Renewables Market”

New Delhi : The ASEAN-India High Level Conference on Renewable Energy, being organized by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and the Ministry of External Affairs of Government of India on 7-8 February 2022 commenced today. The High Level Conference, over a period of two days, will focus on the theme: “Experience and Innovations for Integrated Renewables Market”.

Secretary, MNRE welcomed the high level dignitaries from ASEAN member countries to the inaugural Ministerial session and set the context for the conference. H.E. Mr. Tun Lean, Secretary of State, Ministry of Mines and Energy of Cambodia, the current chair of ASEAN and H.E. Shri Bhagwanth Khuba, Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy and Fertilizers, Government of India delivered special addresses in which they talked about renewable energy plans and achievements of ASEAN and India and stressed on the need for carrying forward India-ASEAN cooperation in the field of renewable energy to facilitate energy transitions to fight climate change.

The Ministerial session was addressed by Energy Ministers and their senior representatives from the ASEAN member countries. The dignitaries talked about the renewable energy ambitions, progress made and priority areas for their countries and reiterated their commitment to taking India-ASEAN cooperation in the sector forward. Director General, International Solar Alliance (ISA) briefed the Ministers on the vision and plans of the ISA and potential benefits for ASEAN member countries joining the alliance.

Shri R.K. Singh, Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy, Government of India delivered the keynote address and said that India and ASEAN can work together to develop an entire ecosystem for renewables that promotes knowledge sharing, capacity building and technical assistance; and also explore joint initiatives for the development of renewable energy manufacturing hubs in the region. He applauded ASEAN efforts to achieve the development of an ASEAN Power Grid and said that India foresees opportunities to expand this grid integration beyond ASEAN to the Indian sub-continent in line with the “One Sun One World One Grid” initiative. The Minister congratulated Indonesia for taking over the presidency of G20 in 2022 and said that India will work closely with the Indonesian Presidency on facilitating as well as accelerating the global energy transition. He reiterated India’s commitment to work together with ASEAN to establish a strong relationship in the renewables sector based on the foundation of historical and cultural ties between ASEAN and India.

All Ministerial participants, in their addresses, acknowledged the threat posed by climate change and reiterated their intention to transition to renewables to build a sustainable future. The Ministers stressed on the need for further strengthening of India-ASEAN cooperation in the renewable sector and looked forward to the conference to identify concrete areas and initiatives in this regard.

Dr. Vibha Dhawan, Director General, The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) concluded the Ministerial session with a Vote of Thanks.

About the Conference:

The ASEAN-India High Level Conference will feature 5 technical sessions which would facilitate peer to peer discussions between experts from India and ASEAN on themes of mutual interest. The sessions will also offer global audiences including policymakers, professionals, academia and students from around the world a peek into India-ASEAN plans for taking their cooperation in renewables forward.

The conference is open to all. Interested participants can register themselves for the conference through the link given below:

https://aseanindiareconference-teri.webconevents.com/