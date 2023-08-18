England all-rounder Ben Stokes reverses retirement from ODI ahead of World Cup in India

In cricket, England all-rounder Ben Stokes has reversed his decision to retire from One Day Internationals ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup scheduled for October in India. Stokes will make his return to the 50-over squad for a series against New Zealand next month. According to England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) statement, Stokes returns to the England Men’s ODI team after deciding to reverse his decision to retire from the format while uncapped Surrey quick Gus Atkinson is included in the 15-player squad. Stokes last played an ODI for England on the 19th of July, 2022, against South Africa. In 105 ODIs, he has scored 2,924 runs at an average of 38.98 and a strike rate of above 95. He has three centuries and 21 fifties in 90 innings. He has also taken 74 wickets in the format.