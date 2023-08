New Delhi: The Collegium of the Supreme Court recommended the names of the following candidates for appointment as Judges of the High Court of Orissa:

1. Shri Sibo Sankar Mishra, Advocate

2. Shri Ananda Chandra Behera, Judicial Officer

The Chief Justice of the High Court of Orissa in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues made the above recommendation on 17 January 2023.

The Chief Minister and the Governor of the State of Odisha have concurred in the recommendation