Engineers’ Day Celebration at Cuttack city Engineers’ Club

Cuttack: The 55th Engineers’ Day was celebrated with great pomp by the Cuttack City Engineers Club at Sri Ramchandra Bhavan, Cuttack, on the 15th of September. At the same meeting, Cuttack Development Authority Chairman, Shri Anil Kumar Samal, IAS (Retd.), attended as Chief Guest and former Chief Engineer of the Government of Odisha, Er. Dwipayan Patnaik, attended as the keynote speaker.

The club’s former president, Er. Purnachandra Das, introduced the guests and gave the welcome address. The club’s Vice President, Er. Sunyeswar Swain, welcomed everyone by announcing the names of the new members of the club. The Odisha government’s former EIC and Administrative Secretary, Er. Gopal Krishna Behera, spoke about Bharatratna Sir M. Visvesvaraya. He highlighted the biography of Sir Visvesvaraya. The Speaker launched the club’s technical magazine “Engineer’s Voice” while delivering his speech on the outstanding contribution of engineers in building a new India.

Chief Guest Shir Anil Kumar Samal, IAS(Retd.) Chairman, CDA presented about the developmental works of Cuttack city, Shri Samal shed light on the ongoing mega projects like the redevelopment of SCB Medical College, Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal, beautification of Taladanda Canal, River front development, and expansion of Maa Cuttack Chandi Temple. President Mr. Yadunath Mohapatra proposed the vote of thanks.