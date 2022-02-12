Employment opportunities increasing in the country says Union Labour and Employment Minister BhupenderYadav

New Delhi : Citing the recent survey reports of the Quarterly Employment Survey (QES) and EPFO payroll data, Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav today said, employment opportunities are on rise in the country and the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra is committed for the welfare of the workers and labourers in both organized and unorganized sectors.

Speaking at the187th meeting of ESIC in Gurugram this afternoon, he said, health check-up of labourers will be conducted by the ESIC hospitals and factories/MSME clusters will be considered as a unit and ESIC will coordinate with them for the preventive health check-ups of the workers. The health will be conducted in a total of 15 cities as part of the ongoing pilot project.

Shri Yadav further informed that pending projects of the ESIC will be expedited as well as construction work of the hospitals of the ESIC as well as doctors and staff availability will be taken care off and called on the doctors to join the ESIC hospitals serving the poor and assured that remuneration of the doctors and staff would be revised by the ESIC corporation. Speaking on the transfer policy of ESIC employees the Minister informed that an Open, digital and transparent transfer policy will be put in force soon.

The Minister inaugurated two ESIC management dashboards viz. construction project dashboard and hospital dashboard. The health dashboard will give key information at a glance related to the performance of the ESI hospital. It will also provide the viewers the current occupancy and OPD footfall at at the hospital dashboard. The construction dashboard will give key information about various construction projects of the ESIC. Shri Yadav stressed that both dashboards will not only help in better monitoring but also result in efficient and effective implementation.

On the occasion Shri Yadav also congratulated and felicitated the 2021 Paralympics gold medal winner Shri Pramod Bhagat and Ms. Bhavina Patel for her silver medal. They were presented cheques of one crore and 50 lakh respectively and citations. Both the sports persons thanked the Minister and the ESIC for the constant support. They called on the Minister for further encouragement and support for the better performance in the times to come.

Speaking further on the decisions and the deliberations heldat the two day 187th meeting of the ESIC meeting in Gurugram, the Union Minister informed it was felt in the ESIC meeting that there is a huge dearth of doctors and staff at the ESIS hospitals. Therefore, it was decided that vacancies for appointing 5000 doctors will be filled in this calendar year expeditiously.

On the occasion, Shri Rameshwar Teli, Minister of State for Labour & Employment pitched for extending medical benefits to plantation labourers in uncovered areas and informed about the various schemes of the government for the welfare of workers and labourers across the country.

The 187th meeting of the ESI Corporation witnessed effective participation of Prinicipal Secretaries/Secretaries of the states of West Bengal, Assam, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, U.P besides presence of all representatives of employers, employees, government representatives and experts in the medical field. Shri Bhupendra Yadav, Chairman of the Corporation thanked all participants and appreciated efforts of Shri Sunil Barthwal, Secretary (L&E) and Shri Mukhmeet Singh Bhatia, Director General, ESIC for organizing meetings in a professional and inclusive manner.