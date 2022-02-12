Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry launches ‘SamajikAdhikaritaShivir’&‘An Integrated Mobile Service Delivery Van’for Divyangjan and Senior Citizens

New Delhi :A ‘SamajikAdhikaritaShivir’ for distribution of aids and assistive devices to ‘Divyangjan’ under the ADIP Scheme and Senior citizens under ‘RashtriyaVayoshri Yojana’ (RVY Scheme) of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India will be organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) in association with ALIMCO and District Administration Chhatarpur at 12 Noon on 13.02.2022 at Government Higher Secondary School, No.1, Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh.

A total of 5286 aids and assistive devices valued at Rs. 2.33 crore will be distributed free of cost to 1391 Divyangjan and 553 Senior Citizens at Block/Panchayat levels by following the SOP prepared by the Department in view of COVID-19 Pandemic.

Hon’ble Union Social Justice and Empower Minster Dr. Virendra Kumar will be the chief guest of the function wherein, Union Minister will also launch ‘An Integrated Mobile Service Delivery Van’ whichhas been developed by the ALIMCO to provide “After-Sale Service” and undertakean awareness campaign on the use of Aids and Assistive devices and offering in-situ repairs/ correction /adjustment and fitting of Prosthetics and orthotics devices at the destination for the Aids and Assistive devices being distributed under the ADIP/RVY Scheme of Govt. of India, in Districts where the distribution of aids and assistive devices has been done in recent past to Divyangjans and Senior Citizens. Shri Pradumn Singh Lodhi, Chairman Madhya Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd.,and MLA, Badamalhera, Madhya Pradesh will preside over the function.

Shri Rajan Sehgal, CMD, ALIMCO, senior officials from ALIMCO, and District Administration will also be presentduring the function.