Bhubaneswar : In a major announcement, eminent Odia litterateur and journalist Manorama Mohapatra’s last rites to be performed with State honours at Puri Swargadwar in this afternoon, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here on Sunday.

Notably, Manorama Mohapatra was the daughter of Dr Radhanath Rath and owned her fathers duty, as Editor of The Samaja and had also received awards from the Kendriya Sahitya Akademi and Odisha Sahitya Akademi for her literary works.