Odisha: Balasore District Reports 28 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Balasore District Reports 28 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 623 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 18th September

New Positive Cases: 623

Of which 0-18 years: 95

In quarantine: 362

Local contacts: 261

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 13

2. Balasore: 28

3. Bargarh: 3

4. Bhadrak: 13

5. Cuttack: 74

6. Deogarh: 2

7. Dhenkanal: 7

8. Gajapati: 1

9. Ganjam: 12

10. Jagatsinghpur: 29

11. Jajpur: 28

12. Jharsuguda: 6

13. Kalahandi: 1

14. Kandhamal: 1

15. Kendrapada: 10

16. Keonjhar: 3

17. Khurda: 272

18. Koraput: 4

19. Mayurbhanj: 18

20. Nawarangpur: 1

21. Nayagarh: 4

22. Puri: 7

23. Rayagada: 1

24. Sambalpur: 15

25. Sonepur: 1

26. Sundargarh: 6

27. State Pool: 63

New recoveries: 756

Cumulative tested: 19256682

Positive: 1020244

Recovered: 1006320

Active cases: 5736