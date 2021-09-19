Odisha: Jagatsinghpur District Reports 29 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Jagatsinghpur District Reports 29 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 623 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 18th September
New Positive Cases: 623
Of which 0-18 years: 95
In quarantine: 362
Local contacts: 261
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 13
2. Balasore: 28
3. Bargarh: 3
4. Bhadrak: 13
5. Cuttack: 74
6. Deogarh: 2
7. Dhenkanal: 7
8. Gajapati: 1
9. Ganjam: 12
10. Jagatsinghpur: 29
11. Jajpur: 28
12. Jharsuguda: 6
13. Kalahandi: 1
14. Kandhamal: 1
15. Kendrapada: 10
16. Keonjhar: 3
17. Khurda: 272
18. Koraput: 4
19. Mayurbhanj: 18
20. Nawarangpur: 1
21. Nayagarh: 4
22. Puri: 7
23. Rayagada: 1
24. Sambalpur: 15
25. Sonepur: 1
26. Sundargarh: 6
27. State Pool: 63
New recoveries: 756
Cumulative tested: 19256682
Positive: 1020244
Recovered: 1006320
Active cases: 5736
