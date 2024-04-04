Top News

Elon Musk Enables Community Notes Feature in India Prior to Elections

By Odisha Diary bureau

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, announced on Thursday the activation of the Community Notes feature by his X platform in India, coinciding with the country’s upcoming general elections. This user-driven fact-checking program aims to provide accurate information during this crucial period. Musk also extended a warm welcome to new contributors from India to join the initiative, emphasizing the platform’s commitment to expanding its reach over time. With contributors now active in 69 countries globally, the X platform remains dedicated to maintaining note quality, ensuring helpfulness across diverse viewpoints.

