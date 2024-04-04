Elon Musk Enables Community Notes Feature in India Prior to Elections

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, announced on Thursday the activation of the Community Notes feature by his X platform in India, coinciding with the country’s upcoming general elections. This user-driven fact-checking program aims to provide accurate information during this crucial period. Musk also extended a warm welcome to new contributors from India to join the initiative, emphasizing the platform’s commitment to expanding its reach over time. With contributors now active in 69 countries globally, the X platform remains dedicated to maintaining note quality, ensuring helpfulness across diverse viewpoints.