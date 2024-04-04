Elections 2024: Odisha Government Declares Holiday for State Employees on Poll Days

The Odisha government has announced holidays for its employees on May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1 to facilitate their participation in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. The Revenue and Disaster Management Department issued a notification outlining these holiday dates. The notification stated that the government aims to enable employees to cast their votes by declaring holidays for State Government Offices and Magisterial Courts (Executive) located within parliamentary constituencies and assembly segments falling under those constituencies. This decision underscores the government’s commitment to promoting voter participation in the democratic process.