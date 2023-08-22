Election Commission of India announces by-election to Council of States (Rajya Sabha) from U.P.

Election Commission of India (ECI) announced to hold a by-election to Council of States (Rajya Sabha) from Uttar Pradesh on September 15 to fill vacancy caused by demise of senior BJP leader Hardwar Dubey.



The ECI has issued a notification for by-election, inviting nominations from eligible candidates. The last date for filing nominations is September 5 and the scrutiny will be done the following day. The last date of withdrawal is September 8.