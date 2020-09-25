Election Commission announces dates for Bihar Assembly polls; Elections to be held in three phases

New Delhi: The Assembly elections in Bihar will be held in three phases starting from 28th of next month. The counting will take place on 10th November.

He said, 71 assembly constituencies will go to poll in the first phase on 28th October, 94 seats in the second phase on 3rd November and 78 seats in the third phase on 7th November.

Election Commission has informed that it will decide on bypolls for 1 Lok Sabha and 64 Assembly Seats after a review meeting on 29th September on issues raised by some states on poll timing.

Related

comments