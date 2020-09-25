Odisha capital Bhubaneswar reports 326 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: 326 new COVID19 cases reported from Bhubaneswar .

Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance informed BMC.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last

24 hrs under the BMC area on 25th Sep 2020(till 9am).

— BMC (@bmcbbsr) September 25, 2020