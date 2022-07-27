Efforts to Encourage to Developed Indigenous Clean Coal Technologies Under “Make in India Mission”

New Delhi : Coal is the main stay of Indian energy system and close to 70 % of the total electric generation is coal based. Apart from power generation, other sectors like steel , sponge iron cement ,paper etc. use coal as important ingredient and fuel. With ‘Make In India’ initiatives and higher economic growth projection, the demand of coal is likely to increase over the years. However, share of coal based power which is close to 70% at present, is expected to reduce to 50% with the increase in generation of of Renewal Energy by 2030.

The Government has taken following steps to introduce clean coal technologies in Coal sector to contribute in future energy security of the Country

Mission Coking Coal has been launched to augment coking coal production and supply and to meet the demand of steel sector. Under this mission, 12 coking coal washeries are being constructed having capacity of ~30 MTY.

Government has launched coal gasification mission with a target to gasify 100 MT by 2030. Under this mission, Surface Coal/Lignite Gasification projects are being constructed.

Government is producing CBM gases from Coal bearing areas. 4. Government has also working on Coal to Hydrogen Mission. All these efforts will contribute in future energy security of the Country.

Under “Make in India mission”, Government is making all efforts to encourage to develop indigenous clean coal technologies in the country

This information was given by the Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.