EESL installs 1.25 crore LED street lights in Urban Local Bodies and Gram Panchayats across India

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched National LED Programme on 5th January, 2015 under which Street Light National Programme (SLNP) was formulated to replace conventional street lights with energy efficient LED street lights.

Till date, Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) has installed over 1.25 crore LED street lights in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and Gram Panchayats (GPs) across India.

SLNP is being implemented in States/Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) who have signed the implementation agreement with EESL. At present, EESL is implementing Street Light National Programme in 23 States and 6 Union Territories. EESL has given proposals to all States/UTs and as and when the respective State/UT administration approves the same and agreements are signed with the ULBs, replacement of street lights is taken up by EESL.

Presently 1,615 of ULBs have entered into contract with EESL for replacement of conventional street lights with LED street lights under SLNP.

SLNP so far is estimated to have resulted in annual saving of 8.5 billion units equivalent to Rs.6800 crore.

This information was given by Shri R.K Singh, Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.