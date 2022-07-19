The Government has prepared a new draft of National Youth Policy, which has been placed in public domain: Shri Anurag Thakur

New Delhi : The Government has reviewed the existing National Youth Policy, 2014 and prepared a new draft of National Youth Policy (NYP), which has been placed in public domain. The policy would be finalized after deliberations on received suggestions/comments and multi stake holders consultations.

The draft NYP envisages a ten-year vision for youth development that India seeks to achieve by 2030. It is aligned with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and serves to ‘unlock the potential of youth to advance India’. The NYP seeks to catalyze widespread action on youth development on five priority areas viz. education; employment & entrepreneurship; youth leadership & development; health, fitness & sports; and social justice. Each priority area is underpinned by the principle of social inclusion keeping in view of the marginalized sections.

The details of the benefits and objectives envisaged in the draft National Youth Policy are given below:

(i) The policy draws a detailed roadmap towards the vision outlined for the youth in the coming decade and delineates the actions within each priority area.

(ii) The policy envisions an education system in sync with National Education Policy, 2020 that imparts career opportunities and life skills to all young people. It ensures that the youth have access to sustainable livelihood opportunities that encourages them to stay within and revive the rural economy, generate employment via micro-region-specific strategies, foster entrepreneurship and social entrepreneurship, and support the informal and emerging gig economy.

(iii) To develop India’s youth, both men and women, as leaders of tomorrow, the policy prescribes strengthening the volunteering ecosystem, expanding opportunities for leadership development and mobilising technology to establish a vibrant youth enablement platform. Further efforts for the inclusion of marginalised and disadvantaged youths in volunteering and leadership opportunities are identified.

(iv) The health and well-being of the youth, especially young women of reproductive age, will be ensured by strengthening preventative and palliative healthcare, especially for mental health, substance abuse disorders and sexual and reproductive health issues that are critical among this demographic. The policy purports a progressive and essential approach to mobilising technology and data to improve healthcare delivery and specific interventions to provide the marginalised youth with access to quality healthcare. The policy also proposes strengthening the overall fitness of youth by building a vibrant culture of sports and fitness.

(v) The policy outlines actions that will empower the youth and ensure their safety, strengthen the legal system for the quick delivery of justice and provide holistic support for the rehabilitation of juveniles. Special efforts are prescribed to ensure social justice for marginalised and vulnerable youths.

(vi) The policy is a roadmap for the development of youth today to ensure a bright future for India tomorrow. This national-level framework will be adopted by states that will formulate their youth policies to serve the development needs of the region. The policy prescribes the necessary actions for various ministries in line with the respective thematic area.

This information was given by Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Anurag Thakur in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.