Education is That Which Brings Liberation: MP Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that education is that which brings liberation. Education illuminates life. Schools and colleges of excellent quality should also be established in private sector along with government institutions. There is no greater virtue than giving knowledge. By developing skills in the students, they should be educated to become good citizens.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan today inaugurated the new building of NES Education College at Narmadapuram. He also released a souvenir and booklet focused on the life of Late Pt. Ramlal Sharma, the founder of Narmada Education Society. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan honoured the author of the souvenir, Shri Millin Ronghe, by presenting him a shawl, shrifal and memento.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Pt. Ramlal Sharma was a very good person. He lit the light of education in difficult times. He faced many difficulties, which he tackled firmly. His life was dedicated to others. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said, “Apne liye jiye to kya jiye, tuu jii ai dil zamaane ke liye” (Living only for oneself is purposeless, let us live for the whole society).

Chairman of the Education Committee, Pt. Bhavani Shankar Sharma delivered the welcome address. MLA Dr Sitasaran Sharma informed about the work done by Late Ramlal Sharma and Education Committee. Cultural programmes were presented by the students. Mineral Minister and in-charge of the district Shri Brijendra Pratap Singh, Shri Darshan Singh Choudhary, Smt. Maya Naroliya and Shri Girija Shankar Sharma were present.