MP Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan Planted Saptaparni and Kachnar Saplings, Ujiara Foundation Also Planted Saplings

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted Saptaparni and Kachnar saplings along with the activists of Ujiara Foundation in the Smart City Garden today. The foundation’s Smt. Jyoti Ratre, Shri Ramswaroop and Shri Virendra Gurjar also planted saplings. The foundation works in the field of cleanliness and environment. Along with this, training is also given in water harvesting and making seed balls. The foundation has planted more than 100 saplings over the years, out of which about 40 have taken the form of trees. Citizens are also encouraged to plant trees in vacant places and to look after them, not to litter around the houses and to take the responsibility of cleaning themselves. Smt. Jyoti Ratre achieved success in climbing Mount Elbrus, the highest peak of the continent of Europe on July 8, 2021. Along with this, on 15 August 2021, she made a record by hoisting the tricolor on Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak of the African continent. Along with this, she also did adventure by completing Everest winter trek in cold weather. Saptaparni planted today is an evergreen medicinal tree, which has great importance in Ayurveda. It is used in the manufacture of various medicines. Kachnar is a beautiful flowering tree. Its small and medium height trees are found all over India. It is full of medicinal properties.

