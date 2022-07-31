ED conducts searches at Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s residence in Patra Chawal land scam case

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been carrying out search at the residence of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl land scam case.

Around ten officials of the ED are carrying out the search operation at the Maitri Bungalow of Sanjay Raut located at suburban Bhandup for last seven hours.

The ED officials reached the residence of the Shiv Sena MP at around seven this morning.

After the news broke of ED officials reaching Raut’s residence, Shiv Sena workers gathered outside his residence and shouted slogans against the ED and the Centre.

Sanjay Raut’s brother Sunil Raut said that the Sena leader has said that he has no relation in the Patra Chawl land scam case.

The ED had attached immovable properties worth 11.15 crore rupees of three people, including Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha Raut, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case relating to irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl project at Goregaon in Mumbai by M/s Guru Ashish Construction Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL).

The other individuals whose assets have been provisionally attached are businessman Pravin Raut and Swapna Patkar, wife of Sujit Patkar who is a close associate of Sanjay Raut.

The statement further said, ED has initiated investigation under provisions of PMLA, 2002 on the basis of FIR dated 13th March, 2018, registered against M/s Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd., Rakesh Kumar Wadhwan, Sarang Kumar Wadhwan and others on basis of complaint filed by Executive Engineer, Mhada, Mumbai invoking section 409, 420, 120-B of IPC.

The central agency had arrested Pravin Raut on February 4 under the PMLA. It had found that Pravin received 100 crore rupees from HDIL and diverted it to various accounts of his close associates, family member, his business entities including the family of Sanjay Raut.

The agency had also questioned Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha Raut last year in connection with another money laundering case linked to the PMC Bank fraud case and for her purported links with Pravin Raut’s wife Madhuri.