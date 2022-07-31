West Bengal police detains three Congress MLAs from Jharkhand with huge amount of cash in Howrah

Kolkata: West Bengal Police has nabbed three Congress MLAs with huge cash in their car in Howrah. The three legislators are from Jharkhand. Howrah SP Swati Bhangalia said that the police have apprehended 3 Congress MLAs – Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachhap and Naman Bixal with huge amounts of cash. She said, police would be able to count the cash only after arrival of counting machines.

Following the development, Jharkhand BJP general secretary Aditya Sahu hit out at the Congress and said that ever since its government came to power in the state, corruption is on a rise. He said earlier also, large amounts of cash were caught in Jharkhand at officers’ homes.