ECI organizes conference of poll gone and poll going States / UTs

New Delhi : ECI today organized a conference with the Chief Electoral Officers of all States/UTs at IIIDEM,New Delhi to share experiences and learnings from State Assembly elections held in 2021 & 2022, along with thematic discussions on various facets of election management.

During the Conference, Commission also felicitated the officials from MHA, CAPF & @RailMinIndia for their contribution in conduct of elections. CEC Rajiv Kumar complimented them on their meticulous planning & time-bound movement of election personnel during elections in 2022.

The Commission has also extended its order of payment of honorarium to the Ad-hoc Commandants/Commandants of forces deployed on election duty for all Elections conducted by ECI.

The Commission also launched latest edition of ‘A-WEB India Journal of Elections’. Its a prestigious international publication which has well researched articles, papers & contributions from across the A-WEB community. A-WEB is largest association of Election Management Bodies.