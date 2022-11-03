EC announces polling schedule for Gujarat Assembly Elections; Voting in two phases on Dec 1 & Dec 5

The Election Commission of India(ECI) has announced two-phase Assembly Elections in Gujarat for which polling will be held next month. The first phase of elections for 89 Assembly seats will be held on 1st of December while the second phase for 93 seats will take place on 5th of December.

The counting of votes will take place on 8th of December. With the announcement of the election schedule, Model Coduct of Conduct has come into effect immediately.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced the poll schedule of the Assembly elections in Gujarat at a press conference in New Delhi. He said notification for the first phase of elections to the 182-member Assembly will be issued on 5th of this month. Notification for the second phase will be issued on 10th of November.

Mr Kumar informed that the last date of nominations for the first phas will be 14th November, and for the second phase, it will be 17th. During the first phase, the date of withdrawal of candidature is fixed at the 17th November and for the second phase, it will be 21st of November.