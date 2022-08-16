Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre celebrates Independence Week at Koraput in association with Nandanik

Koraput: The Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre, Ministry of Culture, Government of India celebrated Independence Week on 13-15 August 2022 as a part of the Har Ghar Tiranga programme at Koraput in association with Nandanik, a theatre group based in Koraput.

The programme started on 13 August 2022 with campaign of Har Ghar Tiranga programme at Jeypore near the statue of Lakhmi Indira Panda, woman freedom fighter from Koraput district. Flags and leaflets were distributed among the people inspiring them to fly the national flag on the occasion of 75th Anniversary of Independence. The campaign continued on 14 August 2022 in other parts of Koraput. The artists and cultural workers posted their selfies with the Indian tri colour in social media under the Moments with Tiranga event.

On 15 August 2022 flag hoisting and a rally was organized at Koraput town. A seminar was organized at Atithi Bhavan Conference Hall on this occasion on the life and works of Lakhmi Indira Panda, the only woman from Odisha who joined the Indian National Army led by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The seminar was inaugurated by in the presence of Dr. Sourav Gupta, Creative Director, Nandanik. The panel of speakers comprised Shri Jaladhara Swain, eminent poet & critic, Shri Rabi Satapathy, eminent poet & critic and Shri Sudhansu Shekhar Patnaik, Lecturer of Bhairab Degree Mahavidyalaya, Borigumma. Shri Umakant Das, senior author & critic, chaired the seminar. The seminar was convened by Shri Saumendra Swain, Treasurer, Nandanik.

A cultural presentation was made by Nandanik on this occasion which included patriotic song, patriotic dance by child artists and Odia drama, Shahid Laxman Nayak, written by Gauriprasad Rath and directed by Saumendra Swain.

Eminent literary and cultural personalities of Koraput joined the seminar and placed their well thought speeches. Mrs Monideepa Gupta, Secretary, Nandanik proposed the vote of thanks.

The programme Independence Week was carried out by Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC), Ministry of Culture, Government of India at four places of Odisha-Balasore, Cuttack, Jajpur and Koraput.