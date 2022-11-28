EaseMyTrip Introduces a Special Programme EMTPRO for its Elite Customers

New Delhi : EaseMyTrip, India’s leading online travel tech platform, today announced the introduction of EMTPRO – an invite only, special programme for its elite customers. Under this programme, EaseMyTrip’s customers will be enrolled into a ‘Refer Now & Earn Forever’ programme. Referrer will get exciting cash-backs on flights, hotels, holidays, buses and train bookings for a period of one year by referring a new user to book from EaseMyTrip website or mobile application.

In a bid to end the year on a high note, and provide its exclusive set of customers with an exciting opportunity, EMTPRO offers great discounts, referral scheme and various offers, that can be availed.

Exclusive features of EMTPRO –

– Refer Now & Earn Forever

– Special & exclusive fares on various flights & hotels.

– Buy 2 nights and get 1 free on more than 500 hotels.

– Full-refund on medical grounds

– Rs.5000 vouchers from multiple brands on every transaction

– Extra discount up to 10% on hotel bookings

– Extra discount up to 5% on bus & train bookings

– 10% flat discount on flight ancillaries

Commenting on the exclusive offers, Nishant Pitti, Co-founder & CEO, EaseMyTrip said, “The year 2022 was marked by a surge in travellers all across the world, and EaseMyTrip witnessed this first hand, as scores of people leveraged our platform to book flights and hotels globally. With this offering, we intend to show our gratitude and give back to our customers for placing their faith in the company. We thank them for being a part of our journey so far, and we look forward to servicing their needs with exclusive offers and discounts, while we continue to serve millions of customers world over.”

EaseMyTrip offers value-added services to its customers ranging from bookings of flights, hotels, holidays, buses, cabs etc. The tickets can be booked using the link: www.easemytrip.com