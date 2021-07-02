EaseMyTrip collaborates with Lifestyle to provide additional incentives to customers

New Delhi: Easy Trip Planners (EaseMyTrip), one of India’s leading online travel agencies, has announced a collaboration with Lifestyle, India’s leading destination for the latest trends. Through this collaboration, the brands will mutually provide their customers with additional benefits and rewards.

As the country steadily recovers from the second wave, the collaboration aims to cater to the growing pent-up demand in both the sectors and revive the disrupted travel and retail industry. EaseMyTrip will provide its customer base with exciting offers from Lifestyle Stores, which will be promoted across its multiple marketing channels, and Lifestyle will leverage its huge offline and online customer base to promote exciting travel offers from EaseMyTrip.

Mr. Nishant Pitti, CEO, EaseMyTrip, said, “At EaseMyTrip, we are committed to deliver exceptional benefits to our growing customer base, and we are delighted to collaborate with a leading fashion retailer like Lifestyle to strengthen our offerings. Our wide range of products and services across the travel segment along with Lifestyle’s exciting range of fashion brands will enhance customer experience and enable us to provide more value to our customers. We are confident that this collaboration will catalyze a sharper growth trajectory for both brands as we mutually enable each other’s sectors to recover from the whirlwinds of the pandemic.”

Mr. Srinivas Rao, Sr. Vice-President, Marketing, Lifestyle, said, “As a leading retail player in the country, we continuously endeavor to enable a joyful and rewarding experience for all our customers. This partnership is the collaboration of two prominent brands in their respective industries Lifestyle, India’s leading destination for latest trends and Easemytrip, a leading travel aggregator – offering the best of both to consumers across the country. With exciting gratifications in store, we look forward to creating a win-win opportunity for customers as they enjoy the best of fashion from Lifestyle and best-in-class service from EaseMyTrip.”

EaseMyTrip is ranked second amongst key OTAs in India, based on air ticket booking volumes for the first nine months of fiscal 2020-21, and is also the fastest growing travel portal between FY18 to FY20 based on Gross Booking Revenue. The company, which has been profitable since inception, provides its customers with the option of no-convenience fee during ticket booking.