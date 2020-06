New Delhi: Earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir, epicentre 90 km east of Katra. An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on richter scale struck 90 km east of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir at 8:35 pm today, as per initial data, informs National Center for Seismology (NCS).

After a review National Center for Seismology has ascertained that magnitude of the earthquake was 5.5 on Richter scale

Related

comments