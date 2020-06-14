Odisha govt plans to create 20 crore workdays under MGNREGS to provide livelihood for migrant workers

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government has targeted to generate 20 crore man-days under MGNREGS to provide livelihood for migrant workers who have recently returned to State. To achieve this, the State Government has targeted to take up digging of more than 1.3 lakh ponds.

State Government has targeted to plant 15 Crore seedlings before August for massive afforestation in the State. So far 12 Crore seedlings have been planted. In order to make the plantation programme widespread and to protect the forest, plans have been prepared to form 1000 ‘Vana Sanrakhyana Samiti’ (VSS).

