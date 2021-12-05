e-UNI (PNB) Wins Coveted ‘Utkarsh Puruskar’ DigiDhan Award 2019-20

New Delhi : United Bank of India, now Punjab National Bank (PNB), one of India’s leading banks, has won the prestigious “Utkarsh Puruskar” DigiDhan Award 2019-20 for achieving the 2nd highest percentage of digital payment transactions (category: small & micro banks) during the financial year 2019-2020.

The felicitation, conferred upon by the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, is part of the ‘Digital Payments Utsav’ – being celebrated by the Government of India under the aegis of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,” commemorating India’s 75th Anniversary of Independence.

The “Utkarsh Puruskar” of DigiDhan Award 2019-20 was bestowed by Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Hon’ble Minister, MeitY (Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology) in the presence of Shri Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Hon’ble Minister of State, MeitY to Shri Swarup Kumar Saha, Executive Director, PNB.

The “Digital Payment Utsav” was graced by Shri. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Hon’ble Minister, MeitY (Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology), who delivered the keynote address. Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Hon’ble Minister of State, MeitY, Shri Vineet Pandey, Secretary, Department of Post, Shri Rajendra Kumar, Additional Secretary, MeitY and Shri Swarup Kumar Saha, Executive Director, PNB; Shri S S Bora, General Manager, Digital Banking Division, PNB and Shri Mahendra Dohare, General Manager, Fintech, PNB besides other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

PNB had set up a stall at the venue – Stein Auditorium, the India Habitat Centre (IHC), New Delhi, by its DBD and Credit Card & MAB Division.

The function culminated with the flag-off of the “Digital Payments Sandesh Yatra” and a Vote of Thanks by the Economic Adviser, MeitY.