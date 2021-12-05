Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan plants Amla and Saptparni saplings Eminent actor Shri Rajiv Verma also takes part

New Delhi: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today planted Amla and Saptaparni saplings along with the eminent stage, TV and film actor Rajiv Verma. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has been planting saplings every day as per his resolve. Shri Chouhan has been planting saplings along with various voluntary organizations, social organizations and various individuals with the aim of encouraging social participation in the activities of environmental protection. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that plantation is a small effort to repay the debt of Mother Earth. More and more people should cooperate in this effort.

Apart from being an actor, Rajeev Verma is also an architect and planner. Verma has been working in film and television industry for more than two decades. He started his career in the year 1987-88 with the television serial Chunauti. Prominent movies starring him include Maine Pyaar Kiya, Deedar, Hum De Dil De Chuke Sanam, Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Kachche Dhaage, Biwi No. One, Himmatwala, Jeet, Chalte Chalte, Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega etc.

The Saptaparni plant planted today is an evergreen medicinal tree, which has great importance in Ayurveda. This medicinal plant is used in the manufacture of various medicines. Amla tree grows in forests and gardens all over India. Amla is also called Amrutphal or Dhatriphal in Ayurveda. According to Ayurveda, Amla is such a fruit, which has innumerable benefits. Its regular consumption increases the immunity of the body.