Drug Destruction Day to be held tomorrow by CBIC as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Iconic Week

New Delhi : The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) would be conducting a Drug Destruction Day tomorrow ( 08.06.2022) as apart of Iconic Week of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” (AKAM) celebrations of Ministry of Finance to mark the 75th year of Indian independence. A total of around 42000 kg narcotics would be destroyed at 14 locations across the country.

The Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman would be virtually witnessing the destruction process to be held at Guwahati, Lucknow, Mumbai, Mundra/Kandla, Patna and Siliguri and would be addressing the officers.