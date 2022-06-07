Odish CM Naveen Patnaik likely to go on foreign tour in June-end after 10 years

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is likely to embark on a foreign tour towards the end of June. Patnaik would visit Dubai to take part in an investors’ meet which would be organised by the Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL), the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and the Dubai-based Indian Consulate.

At the event, the CM is expected to appeal to investors to make investments in Odisha. Besides, Patnaik is to attend a programme which would be organised by members of the UAE Odia Samaj and the Dubai-based non-resident Odias (NROs).

However, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has not issued any statement so far confirming the visit of the Chief Minister.

Notably, Patnaik had gone on a foreign tour for the last time in May 2012 to attend the London Business Meet.