Droupadi Murmu, President of India, Stresses Importance of Scientific Research and Proficiency to Boost Acceptance of Homoeopathy

Inaugurating the Scientific Convention on World Homoeopathy Day 2024 today at Yashobhoomi Conventional Centre Dwarka New Delhi, President Smt Droupadi Murmu said, “Many individuals who had become disillusioned with various methods of treatment have benefited from the miracles of Homeopathy. However, within the scientific community, such experiences can only be acknowledged when presented with a sufficient number of experiences backed by facts and analysis. Encouraging scientific rigor will increase confidence in this method of treatment among people.”

She added in her address “Scientific validity forms the basis of authenticity and both acceptance and popularity will increase with authenticity. Your efforts to empower research and enhance proficiency will be beneficial in promoting homeopathy. This will benefit everyone involved in Homeopathy, including doctors, patients, drug manufacturers, and researchers.”

The President further said that the continuous improvement in the education system of homeopathy will make this method more attractive to young students. The involvement of a large number of young people is essential for the bright future of homeopathy. President congratulated the Ayush ministry for organisating this mega event and promoting homeopathy along with other Ayush systems of medicine.

President graced this two-day Scientific Convention on the theme of “Empowering Research, Enhancing Proficiency” organized by Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH), an autonomous apex research organization under Ministry of Ayush to celebrate the occasion of the World Homoeopathy Day today.

On this occasion, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said “in homeopathy, there are immense possibilities for integration between other medical systems and traditional medicine. Efforts to integrate these systems, where appropriate, will benefit patients who demand a comprehensive approach to healthcare. Strong research and clinical testing are crucial for establishing a robust scientific foundation for homeopathy. The government is committed to quality control and patient safety by working collaboratively with the homeopathic community. To increase public access to homeopathy and expand its reach, we are actively promoting its integration into primary healthcare systems. We are actively encouraging research in homeopathy through facilities like the CCRH and other collaborators and allocating resources for clinical trials and evidence-based studies.”

Dr. Subhash Kaushik, DG, CCRH, Ministry of Ayush, in his welcome address, emphasized on the need of evidence-based research in today’s era, for which it is important that the scientists of various fields and specialties come together. He thanked eminent scientists and doctors from various organisations like AIIMS, ICMR, Apollo Cancer Hospital, Chennai, Janakpuri Superspecialty Hospital, Delhi, etc. for showing their support for Homoeopathy by attending the symposium.

The inaugural ceremony was followed by a session on ‘Words of Wisdom’, chaired by the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri Vaidya Devendra Triguna Ji and Padma Shri Dr. HR Nagendra Ji. In this session Padma Awardees Padma Awardees of Homoeopathy sector Padma Shri Dr. V.K. Gupta, Padma Shri Dr. Mukesh Batra, Padma Shri Dr. Kalyan Banerjee, and Padma Shri Dr. RS Pareek share their enriching experience with the gathering.

Dr. Anil Khurana, Chairman, National Commission for Homoeopathy along with Ayush Scientist Chair,Dr. Sangeeta A. Duggal, Advisor (Homoeopathy), Ministry of Ayush, Dr. Pinakin N Trivedi, President, Board of Ethics and Registration for Homoeopathy, NCH Dr. Janardanan Nair, President, Medical Assessment and Rating Board for Homoeopathy, NCH Dr. Tarkeshwar Jain, President, Homoeopathy Education Board, NCH, Dr Nandini Kumar Ayush distinguished chair were among the other dignitaries at the event. The event also saw participation of 8 delegates from Netherlands, Spain, Columbia, Canada and Bangladesh. During the event, 17 CCRH publications were released.

Subsequent sessions will include talks and panel discussion on topics like Empowering Homoeopathy and the Modern Perspectives, Clinicians Perspectives and Advancing practice. These sessions would witness inputs from Dr. V.K. Gupta, Chairman, SAB, CCRH, Sh. B.K Singh, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Dr. Sangeeta A. Duggal, Advisor (Homoeopathy), Ministry of Ayush, Dr. Raj K. Manchanda, Chairperson, Homoeopathic Sectional Committee, Ayush Department, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) & Former DG, CCRH, Dr.Chintan Vaishnav, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Ayog, Dr. LK Nanda, Chairperson, SCCR, CCRH and other renowned clinicians.

The Scientific Convention over the 2 days will also include sessions on Translational Research, Evidence Base: Research & Practice Experience, Epidemic and Public health, Homoeopathic Drug Standardisation and Basic Research, Interdisciplinary Research, Reforms and Research in Education, Global Perspectives., Challenges in Homoeopathy – Role of Homoeopathic Professional Associations, Veterinary Homoeopathy, Quality Assurance in Homoeopathic Medicinal Products and Services, etc.

This convention aims to promote evidence-based scientific treatment in clinical practice and health programs, to capacitate homoeopathic community in research-based therapeutics, to become a healthcare powerhouse meeting the population’s needs for personalized, safe, and credible healthcare, and to enrich homoeopathic medicine with quality diagnostics, therapeutics, and scientific tools for better patient outcomes.