DRM Khurda Visits JSPL Angul, focuses on Effective Coordination

Angul: Divisional Railway Manager of East Coast Railway’s Khurda Road Division Mr. Sashi Kant Singh today visited Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL)’s integrated steel complex at Angul to discuss mutual cooperation and growth.

Accompanied by JSPL’s Managing Director Mr. V.R. Sharma and other senior officials, Mr. Singh visited various units of the plant and discussed better collaboration between JSPL and East Coast Railway.

“JSPL steel plant is having the plan for expansion and today’s visit was to synergise the plan of JSPL with the East Coast Railway so that we can extend necessary support to JSPL in its plan to augment steel production and make the country proud,” said Mr. Singh.

He stressed on working together and long term planning to meet the growing traffic. “Our focus is to work simultaneously inside JSPL plant as well as on railway track so that there are no constraints in movement of the raw material and finished products of JSPL,” he added.

As per the discussion, representatives of JSPL and East Coast Railway will meet every month alternatively at Angul and Khurda to discuss the freight requirement and better coordination for mutual business growth. Mr. Singh also enquired about power requirement and improvement in power infrastructure.

JSPL’s MD Mr. V.R. Sharma thanked Mr. Singh and ECOR’s Team for their visit and support to JSPL. “The effective support from East Coast Railway will help JSPL, Angul to achieve its growth plan and contribute to Atmanirbhar Bharat,” said Mr. Sharma.

Officials of East Coast Railway’s Engineering, Operations, Commercial, Civil Engineering, Signalling and Mechanical teams also joined Mr. Singh during the visit.