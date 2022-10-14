DRDO to display 430 strategic & tactical weapon systems, defence equipment & technologies in DefExpo2022

New Delhi : Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) will display a wide range of 430 products encompassing the strategic and tactical weapon systems, defence equipment and technologies developed in DefExpo 2022 being held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat from October 18 – 22, 2022. The major theme for this year’s DRDO participation is based on 3D (DRDO, Designed and Developed) ecosphere which will highlight its strong linkages with both Industry as well as Academia.

Further, it will showcase the advancements in technologies made by its laboratories as well as its partnerships with the industry, in recent years while representing a high level of indigenousness in advanced and futuristic defence products & technologies that contribute towards Aatmanirbharta in Defence.

DefExpo2022, a premier biennial event of the Ministry of Defence, is being held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat from October 18 – 22, 2022. The 12th edition of Asia’s largest defence event will be highlighting the theme ‘Path to Pride’ aligned with ‘India at 75’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, encouraging the industry as well as the citizens to join in and contribute towards nation building. It aims to further the narrative of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’. The overall event will showcase a range of indigenously designed, developed, prototyped, and produced Land, Naval, Aero and Homeland Security systems and technologies.

In addition, DRDO will showcase several initiatives to deepen its strategic partnerships with Industry, and Academia. These will include initiatives such as Technology Development Fund, Dare to Dream, DIA- Centres of Excellence and other similar schemes to support academia, Start-ups, MSMEs and large industries to continuously upgrade technology readiness levels of present and futuristic technologies in the country. All these DRDO led initiatives have led to operational readiness of many Indian industries, especially in the areas of systems, radars, sonars, missiles, aircrafts, etc. some of which will be displayed at the DRDO Pavilion, DefExpo22.

At DefExp2022, DRDO will provide numerous static displays, live demonstrations, seminars as well as immersive experience zones spread across three locations including the Mahatma Mandir Convention & Exhibition Centre, Helipad Exhibition Centre, and Sabarmati River Front.

The venue for DRDO Pavilion is Hall no. 10 of Helipad Exhibition Centre. It will be segmented in 17 display zones of various classes including Immersive Zones and Experience Zones to showcase 376 products. These 17 zones are namely Engines & Propulsion, Aerospace & Aeronautics (UAVs, fighter aircrafts, aircraft for surveillance etc.), Sensors, Devices & Advanced Electronics, Naval Weapons & Systems (EW systems and Sensors), Armoured Vehicles & Land Systems, Armament, Guns & Ammunition, Materials, Missiles (Cruise, MBRLs, AAM, ATGM & MRSAM), BrahMos, Industry Partners in R&D (17 Partners-3 Start-ups &14 MSMEs), Soldier Support and Dual Use Technologies (Soldier support, LS products, Fire protection, Firefighting, Fuel & Energy, Food products etc.), Experience Zone (Simulator, Virtual Reality and Audio-Visual), Software AI & Cyber, Academic Zone, Academic Outreach, Industry Outreach and Public Interface.

This year, several technologies developed for land based, naval and air-based systems will be showcased through experience zones – a closed room immersive cinematic experience. In a first, Advanced Combat Aircraft (AMCA) simulator will also be made available to experience, among other augmented and virtual reality Naval, Land and Air product simulators. A holographic deck providing a 3D experience of over 30 defence products will be present at the hall to gain insights into the intricacies of weapon designs.

Over a sprawling 1200 sq. mtr. outdoor display, 18 Outdoor static exhibits (actual products) will be also put on display at the Helipad Exhibition Centre. These include Border Surveillance System (BOSS), Laser Fence System(LFS), IRDE Tableau, BrahMos Air Version Missile, Mobile Autonomous Launcher(MAL) for BrahMos, CBRN Water Purification System, Infantry Combat Vehicle with Composite Hull (CICV), Advanced Composites Modular Bridge System(ACMBS), 155mmX52 Cal Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), CBRN Water Purification System, CBRN Recce Vehicles, 70 T Tank Transporter, Wheeled Armoured Platform(WhAP), Prahar Missile, Rudram III Missile, Quick reaction Surface to Air Missile(QRSAM), Medium Range Surface to Air Missile(MRSAM), Mounted Gun System(MSG), Unmanned Ground Mobile Platform(UGMP).

DRDO will present Live Demo as well as Static Display of equipment at the Sabarmati River Front. 5 Live demo of DRDO equipment will be put on display namely – Portable Diver Detection Sonar (PDDS) with Electro Optic System (EOS), Imaging Sonar ‘CHITR’, Autonomous Survey Vehicle – Inland, Autonomous Survey Vehicle -Coastal (ASV- Coastal) and Weapon Mounted Surface Vehicle. Whereas 6 static displays of DRDO equipment presented will be AIR Independent Propulsion System, Virtual Reality based counter measure deployment simulator, TAL Torpedo, Portable Diver Detection Sonar, Wet End Unit, Counter Drone System for IN – D4 Radar, Soft Kill System and Hard Kill System, and Passive IRSS Device.

And finally, India Pavilion in the Helipad Exhibition Centre will be displaying a combined strength of DRDO along with public and private sectors. DRDO will put its 22 products on static display. These high-value products will be displayed in the form of actual products and will include – VIBHAV- Anti Tank Point Attack Munition, VISHAL- Anti Tank Bar Mine, PRACHAND- Anti Tank, 9 x 19 mm Machine Pistol- ASMI, Mine Field marking Equipment Mk II, Light Tank, Daksh Defuser, MBT Arjun Mk-1A, Light Machine Gun, Pralay, QRSAM, Carbine- 5.56x 45 mm, AIP System- Air Independent Propulsion, TAPAS, ASTRA Mk-I, LCA Mk2 amongst others.

A seminar conducted by DRDO on the theme ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat in Defence R&D: Synergistic Approach’ will be held at the Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in the forenoon session on 20 October 2022. This will be chaired by Hon’ble Raksha Mantri. Winners of Dare to Dream 3 will be awarded by Hon’ble RM. DRDO will exchange MOU with six IITs and Bharathihar University for establishing new DIA-CoEs in presence of Hon’ble RM. Dare to Dream 4 contest will also be declared open by Hon’ble RM. Hon’ble RRM will release a few monographs and policies.

Over the span of the exhibition, the participants and attendees will witness a string of major events, seminars, and discussions. Among these is one such event – Bandhan –designed to handover licenses of DRDO developed technologies to the industries. DefExpo2022 will see 15 LAToTs and 10 technologies to 12 industries in its Bandhan event.

The exhibition will also host the 2nd edition of the India-Africa Defence Dialogue (IADD), with invites extended to 53 African countries. A separate Indian Ocean Region plus (IOR+) conclave with participation of approximately 40 countries is also on the anvil. Intensive interactions and ideation at seminars, planned at DefExpo2022 with eminent panellists from Government, Industry, Industry associations, States, Academia, Think-tanks etc., will also provide important learnings/takeaways/action points for further growth of this sector.