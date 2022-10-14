Tri-Service Band Symphony ‘Ek Shaam Desh Ke Naam’ being organised in New Delhi on 15th October to pay homage to the fallen heroes & highlight jointness among the Services

New Delhi :A Tri-Service Band Symphony ‘Ek Shaam Desh Ke Naam’ is being organised by Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff (HQ, IDS) in New Delhi on October 15, 2022. Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh will be the Chief Guest of the event. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Service Chiefs, other senior military & civil officials as well as families of personnel will also be in attendance. The event, symbolising jointness and integration among the three Services, is in continuation to the various activities being carried out by HQ, IDS to commemorate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations. The objective is to reflect jointness amongst the three Services, pay homage to war heroes of the Armed Forces and boost the morale of troops.

During the event, Tri-Service bands will play melodious tunes of patriotic and national fervour to highlight ‘Anekta Mein Ekta’ among the Armed Forces. The songs to be performed include ‘Saare Jahan Se Achha’, ‘Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon’, ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Ma Tujhe Salam’.