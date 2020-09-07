Bhubaeswar: DRDO successfully flight tests Hypersonic Technology Demontrator Vehicle from Kalam Island off #Odisha coast using indigenously developed scramjet propulsion system. All critical technologies validated to progress to next phase.

DRDO said this is a giant leap in indigenous defence technologies and significant milestone towards a #sashaktbharat and #atmanirbharbharat.

“The @DRDO_India has today successfully flight tested the Hypersonic Technology Demontrator Vehicle using the indigenously developed scramjet propulsion system. With this success, all critical technologies are now established to progress to the next phase,” said Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

Related

comments