Railways registers more than 10% jump in freight loading compared to last year for same corresponding period

New Delhi: On mission mode, Indian Railways Freight loading for the month of September 2020 till 6 September 2020 crossed last year’s loading and earnings for the same period.

In the month of September 2020 till 6 September 2020 Indian Railways loading was 19.19 million tonnes which is 10.41% (1.81 million tonnes) higher compare to last year’s loading for the same period (17.38 million tonnes). In this period Indian Railways earned Rs. 1836.15 crores from freight loading which is also Rs. 129.68 crores higher compare to last year’s earnings for the same period (Rs. 1706.47 crores)

In the month of September 2020 till 6 September 2020 Indian Railways loading was 19.19 million tonnes which includes 8.11 million tonnes of coal, 2.59 million tonnes of iron ore, 1.2 million tonnes of foodgrains, 1.03 million tonnes of fertilizers and 1.05 million tonnes of cement (excluding clinker).

It is worth mentioning that a number of concessions/ discounts are also being given in Indian Railways to make Railways Freight movement very attractive.

It may be noted that improvements in freight movements will be institutionalized and incorporated in the upcoming zero based time table.

Covid 19 has been used by Indian Railways an opportunity to improve all round efficiencies and performances.

